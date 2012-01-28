You Can Get The MacBook Air For $100 Off Today

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

MacConnection is somehow able to sell the base model MacBook Air for $900, reports 9to5Mac.That makes for $100 off the retail price, which is pretty unheard of for an Apple product.



Making it even more appealing is the free next day shipping and $50 off AppleCare.

If you’ve been looking for an reasonably priced way to pick up an Apple computer, it won’t get much better than this. We use this same computer with slightly better internals and love it.

Then go pick one up at MacConnection >

