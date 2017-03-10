You can get the latest QuickBooks training for 80% off right now

Picture: IMDB

Not all of us are blessed with sound financial acumen, but a little bookkeeping knowledge can go a long way. Whether you’re looking to manage your own finances or increase your hireability in the job market, mastering a top accounting tool like Intuit’s QuickBooks can pay huge dividends in your personal and professional life. Pick up this QuickBooks Pro 2017 Training, and you can start mastering this industry-leading tool today.

This training includes a whopping 75 lectures covering everything from foundational training to more advanced QuickBooks features. You’ll discover how to create accurate bookkeeping documents like estimates, invoices, statements, and deposits. You’ll even start to analyse valuable business data by leverage QuickBooks’ capabilities to set up accounts and create lists to track of customers, vendors, employees, and more.

Make your way through the entire training, and you’ll add a valuable skill to your resume that’s sure to impress prospective employers.

You can get the QuickBooks Pro 2017 Training on sale for only $26 AUD [$20 USD], saving 80% off its usual $131 AUD retail price.

