You Can Get Something For Nothing, After All: (Some) AOL Bloggers Posting Without Pay This Month (TWX)

Nobody said that blogging was going to make you rich. But even coming up with rent money is going to be tough if you blog for free. Yet that’s what some of the most… dedicated bloggers are doing for AOL’s Weblogs Inc. group this week.



The back story: AOL has pulled back on posts at most of its 40-odd Weblogs for the month; the company says that it overspent in previous months and needs to contain costs in July to get back on track. Things are supposed to go back to normal in August.

Now Jason Calacanis hears that bloggers are being asked to work for free. That can’t possibly be true, can it?

No, says Weblogs head Brad Hill, it’s not. Brad says some bloggers have taken it upon themselves to keep writing, gratis. He stresses that those bloggers who have done it are doing so on a strictly volunteer basis, and will start getting paid again for their work next week.

Brad was travelling and couldn’t immediately provide us with a list of the blogs that were taking gratis posts, but did mention gamer site Joystiq, which probably accounts for unbylined posts like this one.

Mystery solved. And a note to our blogging brethren: Please don’t work for free. Bad precedent.

See Also: More AOL Cost-Cutting: Dumping Properties; Cutting Back On Blogs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.