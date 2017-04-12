You can get certified training in project management with this bundle

Today’s businesses are all about efficiency, so much that they’re willing to pay project managers hefty salaries to streamline their production schedules. With demand soaring for these professionals, now is the perfect time to break into the field, and getting certified is even easier with the Project Management Institute Certification Training Bundle.
These courses develop the skills you need to ace two leading project management certification exams. Starting with Project Management Professional (PMP) course, you’ll study Agile project management and learn how to knock out projects on time and under budget. Then, you’ll move on to the Associate in Project Management (CAPM) course, and learn how to develop project plans, mitigate risks, and deliver quality products.
Now, you can dive into this two course collection for only $51 AUD [$39 USD] — that’s more than 90% off its usual $5,130 AUD retail price!
