See How Much House You Can Afford For $325,000

Augusta, GA

3249 Ramsgate Rd, Augusta GA

For sale: $325,000

Photo: Zillow

White columns and a brick exterior create a classic look for this 5-bedroom Augusta home. Built in 1966, the 2,700-square-foot home sits on more than half an acre and has been recently renovated.

Reno, NV

3745 Brighton Way, Reno NV

For sale: $325,000



Take advantage of Reno‘s warm weather with this home, located across the street from a community pool and tennis courts. The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has 2,564 square feet of living space.

Tucson, AZ

7770 E Calle Del Minique, Tucson AZ

For sale: $324,900

Close to schools, shopping and hiking, this one-level Tucson home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a 1,844-square-foot floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, a great room with a fireplace and a pool are other home features.

Ann Arbor, MI

2395 Dundee Dr, Ann Arbor MI

For sale: $325,000

Built in 1971, this Ann Arbor property is being sold by the original owner. Sitting on a quarter-acre lot, the 4-bedroom home has a solar-heated pool in the backyard.

Madison, WI

330 Woodland Cir, Madison WI

For sale: $324,900

Situated in the desirable Oak Bluff neighbourhood of Madison, this 3-bed home includes privileges at the country club and marina. The traditional home was built in 1942 and features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and tile.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

