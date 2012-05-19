You Can Get A Free $2 Credit To Amazon's MP3 Store Right Now

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon is giving away a $2 MP3 credit to its music store.All you have to do is click on this link, type in your favourite song title (or any song title, really), and then give Amazon’s Facebook app permission to connect with your profile.



Then you can use your credit to score a couple songs for free.

The song you select will be displayed on your Facebook Timeline, so choose wisely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.