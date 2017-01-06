You can get a cost-effective alternative to Microsoft Office

Picture: Getty Images

Microsoft Office is a highly popular suite of programs for a reason…but it’s pricey. For a more cost-effective alternative, get the WPS Office 2016 Business Edition instead — and take advantage of word processing and spreadsheet programs that won’t leave your wallet hurting.

This highly-rated suite of programs allows you to view, edit, and create almost any document type. It’s loaded with hundreds of free templates to streamline your work, and provides hundreds of built-in formulas, pivot tables, and more for stellar spreadsheets.

Plus, WPS Office 2016 comes with a built-in PDF reader, so you can easily send, save, and read PDFs in one streamlined interface.

For a limited time, you can save 77% off the retail price and get a year of WPS Office 2016 Business Edition for only $14 AUD [$9.99 USD], or save 50% off retail and get a lifetime for $55 AUD [$39.99 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.