You can now gamble on what Trump says at White House coronavirus briefings

The resurgence of daily press briefings at the White House amid the coronavirus outbreak has presented a business opportunity for at least one sports gambling website.

With almost all major sports postponed indefinitely,Sports Betting Dime is offering users a series of over/under bets on Trump-isms that could be repeated during the next briefing.

Most of the items are common uses of hyperbole by President Donald Trump, such as “tremendous” (5.5), “fantastic” (8.5), “big/bigger/biggest” (10.5), and a sort of exacta on a combination of “fantastic, incredible, amazing and tremendous” (24.5).

With sports indefinitely on hold as athletes and fans hunker down for the coronavirus, a sports betting website is offering a new service: betting the over/under on what President Donald Trump might say at White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.

Sports Betting Dime announced the new game on Thursday.

“Each day, during the daily CoronaVirus [sic.] press briefing, President Trump updates the Nation, and in his inimitable style, uses many of his favourite words and phrases to communicate with the American people. Accordingly, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com, have set Over/Unders for some of the President’s favourite words and phrases that he uses regularly during his prepared statements and Q&A with the White House Press Corps.”

Most centre on uses of hyberbole Trump relies on, while others put a number on how many times he may issue a specific grievance.

“I/We’ve been treated unfairly” and “I/We inherited a broken system” both have an over/under of 3.5 times.

More basic hyperbole, like saying “great,” has a higher bar of 11.5 times.

Trump using any of “big/bigger/biggest” is set at 10.5, while a combination of “fantastic, incredible, amazing and tremendous” has the highest over/under at 24.5.

Several major networks – basically all of them except for Fox News – have promised to cut away from the briefing if President Trump begins spreading misinformation. The briefings can also be viewed on YouTube and C-SPAN.

