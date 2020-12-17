You can fire employees who refuse to get the vaccine with 2 exceptions, but that doesn't mean you should

Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

US employers have the ability to require their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to experts.

The only exceptions to this will be if the workers have an underlying health condition or conflicting religious beliefs, according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Those workers will likely need to be offered alternatives like working remotely or staying masked in the workplace.

However, experts predict that most employers will merely ask their workers to get vaccinated, rather than force them.

Although scientific evidence shows the safety of vaccines in general, surveys indicate that a shrinking but significant minority of Americans are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Forcing workers to take the shot or leave their jobs could backfire on employers.

Employees who experience harm due to the vaccine could launch workers compensation claims against both their employer and the vaccine manufacturer.

Can businesses make employees get a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is yes, probably. Although there is no specific federal guidance on the subject, experts say US employers broadly have the power to set requirements for their workers.

The few exceptions might be workers with underlying medical conditions or conflicting religious beliefs, as outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In those cases, employers may be required to provide some reasonable alternative that minimizes the risk of the virus spreading such as requiring employees to wear masks, work from home, or stay physically distant from other workers, University of California, Hastings law professor Dorit Reiss told AARP.

“If you can achieve the same level of safety as the vaccine via mask, or remote working, you can’t fire the employee,” Reiss said. “You need to give them an accommodation.”

But outside of these protections, American workers are generally employed “at will,” which means they can be fired unless doing so violates civil rights, anti-discrimination laws or a contract, according to the Chicago Tribune.

However, experts say most employers will probably simply request their workers get vaccinated, rather than forcefully compel them. Although public confidence in the vaccine has been increasing, a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 27% of respondents “probably or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it were available for free and deemed safe by scientists.” Forcing workers to take the shot or leave their jobs could backfire on employers.

There are also potential legal risks for employers. If a required vaccination causes harm to a worker, it could likely spur a workers compensation claim against both their employer and the vaccine manufacturer, employment law attorney Jay Rosenlieb told AARP.

“It’s a treacherous area for employers,” Rosenlieb said.

