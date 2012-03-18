You Can Find One Of The World's Most Expensive Sandwiches In Dubai

Photo: wikimedia commons

Renowned chef Michel Rostang sells a black truffle sandwich out of Rostang Brasserie at Atlantis, the majestic hotel located on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. He recently made one for the writer Oliver Robinson, who recounted the story in Time Out Dubai.Costing $84, it is one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world.



The simple sandwich features black Périgord truffles sprinkled with fine French salt and squeezed between two slices of bread, lathered with butter. “[F]at absorbs the taste of the truffles,” Rostang tells Robinson.

It sounds delicious, perhaps even more appealing than the most expensive sandwich ever concocted.

This $175 sandwich, Robinson writes, was made by British chef Martin Blunos “using a bespoke cheddar cheese, white truffles, quail eggs, heirloom black tomato, epicure apple, figs, a 100-year-old balsamic vinegar dressing, sprinkled with gold dust (just for good measure).”

