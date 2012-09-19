Vimeo Finally Gives Its Users A Chance To Make Money

Photo: Business Insider, William Wei

Vimeo is finally giving its users a chance to make money off of their videos.CEO Kerry Trainor talked to us in great detail about two new revenue-sharing programs being rolled out on Vimeo.



The first is “Tip Jar,” which lets viewers donate money to their favourite video creators — with a couple of catches, though.

First, you have to be a Pro or Plus member on Vimeo to enable Tip Jar. That means this donation-based feature is available only for Vimeo users who are already paying $59.95 a year for the Plus account or $199 a year for the Pro account.

Second, just 85% of the “tips” goes into the pockets of the content creators, while the remaining 15% covers maintenance and transaction costs.

The second feature is a “Pay To View” option, which essentially puts up a paywall for selected content. Trainor told us this feature will only be available to a handful of films at first, but will be made available for Pro subscribers by early 2013.

It’s interesting that after eight years of existence, Vimeo is just now letting its users make money off their content.

Kerry Trainor talks about Vimeo’s newest features, and he explains why Vimeo is just now getting into the revenue-sharing game below:

