You can finally create your own 'Grand Theft Auto' movie

While the BBC is gearing up to debut a series on the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, the game’s creators are busy releasing a tool for creating films within the game.

Alongside the release of “Grand Theft Auto V” on PC this Tuesday, Rockstar Games announced the inclusion of an in-game movie editor. You can grab clips, edit them, and string them together. Check out the demo in the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

So get out the monkey mask, grab your best conspirators, and get shooting! Er, filming. Not shooting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.