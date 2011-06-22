Compare Farmland Prices From Around The World

How do farmland prices vary around the globe?

The world’s farmland prices are in continual flux, and vary greatly based upon location, soil quality, regional weather, infrastructure, water, and irrigation potential. Prices also depend upon respective national politics and farm policies. Currently, there is a great deal of interest in arable farmland acquisitions throughout the world by sovereign wealth nations, investment vehicles, agri-businesses, and individuals.

The following table lists valuations within countries and regions within countries:



Note that some of the information used to create the table above is from the 2011 Wealth Report by Citi Private Bank and Knight Frank Worldwide.

This post originally appeared on big picture agriculture.

