You can do hotlaps in a $4 million Aston Martin in New Zealand

Tony Quinn and his Aston Martin Vulcan at Highlands. Source: Supplied

If you’ve ever dreamed about getting the chance to drive a $4 million supercar, that dream’s finally come true in New Zealand.

Tony Quinn, the racing enthusiast and entrepreneur who sold his Queensland business VIP Petfood for $410 million last year, has just added an Aston Martin Vulcan to his collection, which includes an Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren MP4 12C.

The Vulcan, with a $NZ4.2 million ($AU3.8M) price tag, is the highest value production car to be sold in New Zealand and just one of 24 made.

Quinn chose the colours to go with the distinctive design. Source: Supplied

It’s the only one in the Southern Hemisphere and Quinn has installed the track-only supercar at his race track in New Zealand, Highlands Motorsport Park, where he showed it off for the first time on the weekend to celebrate the circuit’s 3rd birthday.

Quinn is also offering a $5000 hot-lap experience in the Aston Martin Vulcan, with 10 rides up for grabs, but hurry, because only a couple remain, and two rides were donated to charity. Quinn is also donating $1000 from each ride to Cure Kids and Relay for Life.

“Highlands is all about providing out of the box experiences for every day people – the team work hard to ensure that we provide unique experiences for our visitors, and the arrival of Vulcan is a further example of this,” said Quinn.

Given the Vulcan can hit 100kmh in under 3 seconds and has a top speed of 320 kmh, it should be some ride.

If you miss out, Highlands also offers hotlaps in a Lamborghini, a Porsche, or Subaru WRX, as well a McLaren 650S, the legacy of one of the nation’s most famous sons, F1 designer, driver and engineer Bruce McLaren.

The Aston Martin Vulcan will be on public display at the Highlands National Motorsport Museum until September 2016.

In the meantime, here’s a look inside Quinn’s brand new $4 million supercar.

The interior is pure race car. Source: Supplied

The Vulcan’s top speed in 320kmh

