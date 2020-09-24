You can buy a $4 sheet mask that's meant to be worn under your face mask to help soothe your skin

F.J. Jimenez/Getty Images There’s a face mask specifically made to help those who wear face masks frequently.

Masque Bar sells a sheet mask you can wear under your face mask.

They’re designed to help people who suffer from acne as a result of wearing face masks.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert, told Insider that you shouldn’t wear the sheet mask if it impedes upon the face mask’s effectiveness.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Face masks are the most effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so millions of people are wearing them every day.

But some are having skin reactions to wearing a face mask for many hours in a row, such as face-mask acne or even facial infections.

Washing your mask regularly can help your skin, but the beauty brand Masque Bar is offering a second layer of protection to help clear face-mask acne.

Masque Bar sells a sheet mask that’s designed to be worn under your face mask

Masque Bar sells the Shield & Soothe Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask, which is designed to be worn under your face mask. You can also use it as skin relief after wearing a mask throughout the day.

It’s made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and calendula, which can provide moisture, calm the skin, and promote healing, as detailed on the Masque Bar website.

Masque Bar The Shield & Soothe face mask can benefit those suffering from face-mask breakouts.

The product was originally created for healthcare workers, though it now has mass-market appeal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as Marie Claire reported.

The masks cost $US3.99 on the Masque Bar website, and a percentage of the proceeds will support healthcare workers. The sheet masks are currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when they are back in stock here.

It’s unclear if the sheet masks have been tested to see if they are safe to wear with face masks, though. Masque Bar did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the matter.

Although a sheet mask can help your skin, it’s important that it doesn’t stop your face mask from doing its job

“Any kind of protection is better than none,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert, told Insider of face masks.

“But the important thing is it can’t impede the fit of the face mask,” he added when asked about the Shield & Soothe masks. If your mask isn’t worn tightly against your face, germs can easily transfer into your mouth and nose, putting you at risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Schaffner also pointed out that the Shield & Soothe could potentially get face masks wet, which also makes masks ineffective, as the Los Angeles Times reported.

Or you might get sweaty from wearing a second layer on your face, and your breakouts could just get worse.

To see how the sheet mask works with your skin and face mask, Schaffner suggests trying the Shield & Soothe on with your face mask at home for a short amount of time. You’ll be able to see if the sheet mask prevents your face masks from being flush against your face, if it gets your mask damp, or if it simply makes your skin worse.

In addition, remember that sheets masks are just one way you can help your skin if you’re dealing with mask breakouts. Schaffner suggests trying masks made of softer materials like silk before turning to sheet masks.

You can learn more about how to keep your skin healthy when wearing face masks here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.