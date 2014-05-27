You Can Buy Everything Inside This Lavish Sydney Mansion, Even The Vintage Merc

Source: Supplied

A vintage Mercedes, grand piano and expensive artworks.

These are just some of the items up for grabs, after a Sydney jeweller put the entire contents of a six-bedroom mansion up for auction.

Everything you see in these photos is for sale.

Source: Supplied

The six-bedroom house recently sold for more than $3 million — and the only thing Irene Byrne wanted to keep was her clothes, personal affects and photographs, according to News Local.

The rest — including a 2009 Volkswagen Golt GTI and rare Persian carpets — is for sale. The 1965 Merc is expected to fetch as much as $80,000.

You can also buy Byrne’s jewellery, couches and crockery — and every other piece of furniture found in the house, described by the auctioneer as “black and gold ‘Versace-esque’ and ‘part-Liberace’, style”.

Which means that if you’re in the market for some antique vases or some new deck chairs you’re in luck.

Source: Supplied

Or you can buy this bed and all the paintings — along with literally everything else.

Source: Supplied

It’s just the latest wacky Sydney real estate story. It was revealed yesterday that someone bought this absolute dump of a house in Sydney’s inner west for nearly $1 million.

