You can buy apples kissed by flight attendants for $28 online

Apple products are a big seller on China’s eBay-equivalent website Taobao, but what about actual apples?

People’s Daily Online (via The Daily Mail) is reporting that there’s been a rise of listings on the website of flight attendants supposedly kissing apples and selling them to interested customers.

The apples, some of which claim to have been kissed by 500 air hostesses, are priced anywhere between 8.80 Yuan and 128.90 Yuan, or roughly $1.88 to $27.53 at today’s exchange rate. The average price is around 15.9 Yuan to 69.9 Yuan or $3.40 to $14.93.

The apples come either in little custom cardboard boxes with information and pictures about the stewardesses who allegedly kissed the fruit or else in larger boxes with two apples, a toy, and Ferrero Rocher candies.

Tech Insider found at least four sellers on Taobao with at least a dozen listings between them. The majority of the listings appear to come from China’s Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Civil Aviation, according to the watermark on the images.

“We are the Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Civil Aviation Innovation and Entrepreneurship team,” one seller who went by the name Meng Ling told The Daily Mail. “The income from this ‘air hostess kiss’ campaign will be used to set up an University Student Innovation and Entrepreneurial fund to help more students realize their career dreams. Another portion of the income will be donated to an old people’s home.”

It’s not the first time that the Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Civil Aviation has garnered international attention. Earlier this year, the school was featured on Getty Images for having twenty pairs of twins studying at the school in its program.

And last year, the same aviation school made headlines for having its flight attendants learn kung fu to ‘protect the skies.’

This post originally appeared on Tech Insider

