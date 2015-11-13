You can buy Apple's giant new iPad Pro today -- but it's going to take at least a month for the stylus to arrive

Reuters Pictures Apple’s Tim Cook isn’t happy

Apple’s new iPad Pro is now on sale — it’s the giant-sized iPad aimed at power users and businesses, and Apple is calling it “Thin. Light. Epic.” But there’s one problem with the device: You won’t be able to use Apple’s new stylus and keyboard case for at least a month.

Alongside the iPad Pro, Apple also announced the Apple Pencil, a purpose-built stylus that claims to be more accurate than other devices on the market. It uses sensors to measure exactly how it’s being held and how much force it’s being held with.

There’s also the Smart Keyboard which gives users something resembling a proper keyboard to type with.

But Apple fans eager to test out the new stylus on the iPad Pro can’t actually use it yet. Dave Mark at The Loop reports that shipping times for the device are between four and five weeks. That’s not just the case in the US, the same shipping times apply in Europe.

This isn’t a sudden issue that just started to happen — the shipping times have been delayed for days. On November 11 we reported that the shipping times for the keyboard and stylus were listed as three to four weeks, but they have now been delayed even further.

It’s really not ideal for Apple to launch the accessories for the iPad Pro over a month after the device goes on sale. It’s pitching the device as ideal for people to use for business, and CEO Tim Cook has even suggested that the iPad Pro can be used to replace a laptop. But if the useful keyboard accessory and stylus aren’t available, the device is nowhere near as useful.

Even Apple fans aren’t happy with the delay for the stylus and keyboard. John Gruber wrote that it was “a joyless launch” and said that his review of the device would have been different if he had to use it without the accessories. Dave Mark at The Loop also said he agreed with Gruber’s post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.