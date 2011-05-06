You Can Buy An Old Nazi Hideout In Dublin For $1.8 Million

Photo: via thejournal.ie

A NAZI ‘SAFE HOUSE’ which was used to plan a German invasion of Ireland during World War Two has gone on sale – in leafy Templeogue, south Dublin.A used parachute, German uniforms, a radio transmitter, $20,000 and spying documents were all found in the house when gardai raided it at the height of the conflict in 1940, the Irish Times reports.



And it seems the swish six-bedroom villa at 245 Templeogue Road – owned by a businessman with a German adoptive father – sheltered SS officer Hermann Goertz, who had parachuted into Co Meath to plot the invasion. It is now on sale through DNG with an asking price of €1.25million.

