This One-Sentence Letter In Which J.D. Salinger Bosses His Maid Around Will Run You $50,000

Photo: screenshot www.ebay.com

The Gallery of History, a Las Vegas-based company that trades in autographs and manuscripts, has a one-sentence, handwritten letter from J.D. Salinger for sale on eBay for $50,000.



The letter, which reads, “Dear Mary — Please make sure all the errands are done before you go on vacation, as I do not want to be bothered with insignificant things. Thank you. J.D. Salinger,” is dated March 12, 1989.

Salinger died in January 2010. During his life, the exceedingly private author lived in the small town of Cornish, New Hampshire. He probably wouldn’t want to know about one of his letters being sold online.

(Source: Reuters)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.