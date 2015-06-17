$12,000 gets you a used Mercedes with the only 'Wall St' New York vanity plate

An intrepid Ebay user is selling his 2002 Mercedes Benz S-Class. Normally that’s not news, but this car’s New York licence plate is special, as noted by Bloomberg.

It reads: “WALL ST”

This seller is so hopeful that this special plate can move his 13-year-old Mercedes that he’s charging an $US6,800 more than what the car is actually worth. The Ebay auction starts at $US12,000, but Kelly Blue Book pegs the car (in “good” condition) at an estimated value of $US5,200.

That’s a lot of extra scratch for a perk that comes with plenty of strings attached. In order to have the plates transferred under your name after you buy the car, you must register the car in New York State and jump through some DMV hoops. Rest assured that, according to the DMV’s automated phone menu, it is possible to transfer vanity plates to your name and, therefore, any other car also registered to you.

The owner originally bought the plates in 1976, when it was first possible to obtain custom plates, according to Bloomberg. The former E.F. Hutton employee first attached them to his ’76 Chrysler Cordoba.

As of the time we’re publishing this post, there are no bids on the auction.

