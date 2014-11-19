You Can Buy A #Hashtag Ring For $825

Wearable tech has a new meaning, as Bloomingdale’s puts a #hashtag ring up for sale (only $US825! What a steal.)
The ring is 18-karat gold with a 1-carat diamond hashtag made by Khai Khai Jewelry, “a New York-based designer that sells a host of upscale baubles,” reports CNBC.
If you’re looking to set a trend with something similar but a little less expensive, Etsy (not surprisingly) has a plethora of Twitter-centric jewelry options.
Like these necklaces for around $US60:
Or this hashtag ring for $US92:
