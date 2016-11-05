You can buy a Florida voting machine from the 2000 election on eBay

Thanks to eBay there is never a shortage of weird things you can buy. And now, you can add voting machines to that list.

But this isn’t just any ordinary voting machine. This one is a Votomatic machine from Florida that was used in the 2000 Bush vs. Gore election.

Those voting machines gained a lot of attention when voters complained that punch card voting was confusing and they were worried that their votes were being under-counted. In fact, voters in Palm Beach County, where it appears this voting machine is from, filed a lawsuit challenging the election results.

After that contentious election, the federal government outlawed punchcard voting machines, saying all jurisdictions have to replace them.

So if this year’s election has you feeling nostalgic for a magical period when the political climate was kinder and gentler, you might be willing to shell out $2,400 for this voting machine as a reminder that it never really existed.

This machine comes complete with a photo of George W. Bush and unused punch cards.

The sale ends Saturday.

