You Can Buy 5,700 Video Games, Including Complete Sets From Nintendo And Sega, For Just $US164,000

Imgur These could all be yours for $US164,000

There are video game collections.

And then there are VIDEO GAME COLLECTIONS.

And for $US164,000, you can be the proud owner of an intense VIDEO GAME COLLECTION.

A seller by the name of “reel.big.fish” is selling his massive video game collection on eBay for the Buy It Now price of $US164,000. Or you can make him an offer he can’t refuse.

Imgur These hard-to-find Game Boy games are also included.

Included in those 5,700 games are 835 Nintendo games, 744 Super Nintendo games, 492 Sega Genesis games, as well as some games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Atari. (The seller has posted a very detailed list of everything that you get for $US164,000.)

Unfortunately, the really rare Nintendo World Championship, which sold earlier this year for almost $US100,000, is not on the list.

Most of the games are from the 1980s and ’90s, and are therefore listed as “used.” But many of the games come with the box or instructions or both.

But how does someone even get that many games?

“My method for putting together a collection like this is just [building it] game by game, searching out garage sales, thrift stores, and pawn shops,” the seller, whose real name is Aaron N. (he didn’t want his last name given), told GamesBeat. “To me, hunting out the game and giving them a new home where they are appreciated is really a great deal of fun.”

You can also take a tour of his video game collection in the video below, if you want a closer look:

