You can spend a night in the iconic Goodyear Blimp for just $150

Airbnb Guests will have the opportunity to sleep in the blimp for one night only.

The Goodyear Blimp will be available on Airbnb for three one-night stays during the month of October.

The listing celebrates the 150th anniversary of college football and comes with complimentary tickets to a University of Michigan football game on October 26, according to Airbnb.

Guests will spend the night in the Goodyear hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, and will have access to a private lakefront grilling area, a football lounge, and the blimp’s gondola. The blimp can accommodate two overnight guests and will cost $US150.

Reservations will become available on October 15. You can see the full listing here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Goodyear Blimp is a common sight for college football fans, one that is almost as familiar as the players themselves.

But now it can be more than a speck in the sky. The Goodyear Blimp will be available on Airbnb for three one-night stays during the month of October to celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football.

The stays will take place on October 22, 23, or 24 in the Goodyear hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, and will cost $US150 for two guests, according to Airbnb.

Take a look at what the stay might be like.

The Goodyear Blimp will be available on Airbnb for three one-night stays during the month of October to celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football.

Airbnb The blimp is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

The stays will take place on October 22, 23, or 24, leading up to the University of Michigan’s game against Notre Dame, which takes place on October 26 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Guests will stay in the blimp’s gondola, the bottom part of the aircraft that usually holds the pilot and crew.

Upon arrival, guests would enter the Goodyear hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, where the blimp sits when it isn’t flying.

Airbnb The Goodyear hangar is located in Mogadore, Ohio.

Guests would be welcomed into the hangar – which is twice the size of a football field – by Goodyear’s chief pilot Jerry Hissem. Visitors will get to learn exactly what it’s like to fly the Goodyear Blimp from Hissem, who is also hosting the stay for Airbnb.

Guests would find a private football lounge inside the hangar, complete with a TV for watching college football games.

Airbnb The hangar is twice the size of a football field.

The lounge comes with an AstroTurf rug so football fans can feel even more at home, as well as a bar stocked with refreshments.

Visitors can invite friends to spend time with them in the lounge before they retire for the evening.

Airbnb Guests will get their first glimpse of the blimp’s gondola when they spend time in the lounge.

Only two guests can stay in the gondola overnight, but up to four additional friends can enjoy the space for a tailgate event.

Food and concessions will be provided for all attendees, according to Airbnb.

Or guests can spend time by Wingfoot Lake State Park, which the hangar sits next to.

Airbnb Guests will have access to a lakefront area.

The lakefront area comes with a grill, fire pit, and cornhole – making it an ideal tailgate spot.

Airbnb notes that bald eagles often fly by the area, so guests might spot one of the birds as they enjoy the scenery.

And when they’re ready to retire for the night, guests would be able to relax in the Goodyear Blimp, which they will have private access to for the evening.

Airbnb The inside of the blimp will be ready for guests.

The reservation can accommodate two adult guests, and the blimp will be all theirs for the evening.

The inside of the blimp features ample seating for guests, as well as views of the massive hangar.

Airbnb The inside of the blimp has been transformed into a luxury hotel room.

The cosy gondola has armchairs, a nook, and a sofa bed so guests can pick their relaxation spot of choice.

In addition to the stay in the hangar, guests will also receive complimentary tickets to a University of Michigan football game.

Airbnb The gondola can accommodate two overnight guests.

The tickets are for the game against Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 26. The reservation also comes with fan gear for the game.

The Goodyear Blimp and college football have a long history. The unique aircraft has been covering games aerially since 1955, according to Airbnb.

It’s even being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year, and will be the first non-player or coach to be included.

An overnight stay costs $US150, and reservations will become available on October 15.

Airbnb Reservations will become available on October 15.

The reservations will become available on a rolling basis throughout the day on October 15, according to Airbnb, so interested patrons should check the listing page frequently.

Goodyear and Airbnb will together donate $US5,000 to the Cotton Bowl Foundation in honour of their first joint venture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.