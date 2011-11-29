You Can Become A Yahoo Board Member For Just $500

For $500 you can have Yahoo board member Brad Smith’s seat.

Move over Jerry Yang.Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson is raising money to buy Yahoo. He’s not looking for money from private equity to do it, either.



He’s looking for cash from you.

Lawson has started a WePay donations page seeking $18 billion. If that sum isn’t reached in 26 days, the total amount raised will be donated to Charity: Water.

He writes:

Looks like Yahoo!’s for sale again. We’re raising money for a bid to buy Yahoo! early next year. Learn more about Yahoo! at http://www.yahoo.com.

While we’re extremely optimistic that we can raise enough to buy Yahoo!, if our bid isn’t accepted, then we’ll donate the money to Charity: Water to provide clean, safe drinking water to people in developing nations.

Learn more about Charity: Water at http://www.charitywater.org/

Disclaimer: this is not affiliated with WePay. I started this and will make sure the money goes to the charity that’s most willing to accept the offer (Yahoo! or Charity: Water)

Lawson has some suggested donations. If you contribute at certain threshold amounts, you get some good stuff.

$20 gets you a share of Yahoo.

For $100, you can be a vice president.

For $500, you get to be a board member (or provide clean drinking water for 25 people for 20 years).

