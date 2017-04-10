You can become a Photoshop expert with this 8 course bundle

Picture: iStock

We’re not going to sugarcoat it: This job market is tough, and many newcomers struggle to stand out amidst a sea of competitive applicants. That’s why it pays to invest in skills that are not only in-demand but also translate to multiple industries, like Photoshop and Lightroom.

Whether you’re trying to break into fashion, web design, or even gaming, knowing the essentials behind these tools can give you a serious edge over the competition, and the Ultimate Adobe Photo Editing Bundle can get you there.

Bringing 41 hours of comprehensive training to the table, this eight-course collection will teach you the essentials behind retouching photos, creating 3D designs, and more. You’ll start with a crash course on layers, selections, and color correction. Then you’ll master more advanced concepts as you follow along with real-world, hands-on graphic and web design situations.

You can kick off your design education with the Ultimate Adobe Photo Editing Bundle, on sale for $39 AUD [$30 USD].

