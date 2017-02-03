You can become a certified financial planner with this training bundle which is 90% off

While finance tends to go over many people’s heads, you can make a cozy living managing other people’s money if you learn the essentials. With the Certified Financial Planner Training Bundle, you can dive into this lucrative field by preparing to ace the Certified Financial Planner Exam.
Packed with over 60 hours of course materials and case studies, this collection is designed to get you up to speed with the fundamentals behind financial planning. You’ll start with the basics of finance and banking, then move on to learning about mutual funds, taxations, retirement planning, insurance, and other topics critical to passing the exam.
Normally $792 AUD, the Certified Financial Planner Training Bundle can be yours for $52 AUD [$39 USD], or over 90% off the regular price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.