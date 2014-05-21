You Can Be A Game Developer In About 5 Minutes

Appy Pie, a cloud-based company that offers tools for building apps, announced today that its Game Builder platform will be available to anyone for free.

That means that in just 5 minutes, you could build a mobile game of your very own. Not a particularly good or complicated mobile game, but still. You can build a game without knowing the first thing about coding.

Game Builder offers you six templates to choose from — basketball, casino, tic-tac-toe, a shooter, a “Flappy Bird”-like game, and puzzle — but more choices will be available in the coming months. Since its soft launch in January, more than 500 mobile games have been created, according to VentureBeat.

You can add personal graphics or titles to the game if you want, or you can choose one from a template.

I decided to make a “Flappy Bird” clone.

I chose a name for the game, and wrote a brief description. I didn’t want to blow anyone away with my mad game-making skills, so I chose a premade logo and game icon.

Then, it asked me to choose a few more settings, like, the type of bird and different pipes.

Then I played my terrible “Flappy Bird” knockoff. It’s just as hard as the original.

The whole thing took about 5 minutes, but only because I tried my hand at uploading my own files.

Appy Pie will upload your game, no matter how terrible it is, to its servers. If you pay some money, however, you can get the game uploaded to iOS, Android, and even BlackBerry and Windows Phone, according to VentureBeat. And you can even add push notifications and in-app purchases.

“Appy Pie’s driving mission is to make the entire app creation process effortless and enjoyable, where anyone can create a mobile app in 3 easy steps,” said Appy Pie founder Abhinav Girdhar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.