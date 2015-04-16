You can already buy the ECB glitter-bombing protester's slogan shirt on eBay

It has been less than 24 hours since Josephine Witt glitter-bombed European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi at a press conference but you can already buy her t-shirt- if you feel that the ECB is a “d***-tatorship” which should be ended.

It’s not easy to understand the exact message of Witt’s protest, but we get the impression that she would not be totally in favour of someone making a profit from her slogan:

It’s available in both male and female designs, on hoodies and t-shirts. The shirt versions cost £9.99 ($US14.82).

