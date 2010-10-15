Ex-Met Darryl Strawberry Is Now Serving Food Instead Of Time

Photo: Grind It Out Sports

Darryl Strawberry opened a bar and grill in Queens back in August, and today the New York Times gave readers a glimpse into the life of the reformed slugger.The focus is on the restaurant, which earned mediocre reviews on Yelp.



The most interesting bit of the story describes Strawberry’s religious awakening.

Back when he was mashing homers for the Mets, Strawberry and his teammates were legendary for their excessive hard-partying ways.

Now, most of Strawberry’s time revolves around various ministries. He seems remorseful for his party boy persona.

