Be Careful On A Day Like Today, Because You Can Actually Be Bored To Death

Don’t let the subdued market volume get to you.



Recent research found that you really can be bored to death.

According to the Daily Mail researchers interviewed 7,524 civil servants between the ages of 35 to 55 in the mid-eighties.

Then they looked at death rates.

Those who said they were bored were nearly 40% more likely to have died by the end of study than those who did not.

Grim! And a good reason to get the heck out of that menial job.

Read more about being bored to death.

If you don’t want to die, also watch out for second-hand smoke.

