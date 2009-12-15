Is It Worth It To Buy A Kindle? Does Google's Phone Plan Make Sense?

Watch Jay Yarow’s Answers HERE >
Every Tuesday, we address reader questions and feedback on video.
Tomorrow, Jay Yarow will answer readers’ questions in a video segment, which we’ll post at about 11AM ET.
So if there’s anything you want to ask or complain about — be it Kindle, Google, Apple, Silicon Alley Insider or the Philadelphia Eagles — fire away.
In case you need some help remembering what Jay’s talked about lately, here’s a few links:
- The 15 Gadgets That Changed Everything
- Apple And Google Fought For Lala
- A Review Of Googled, Plus 10 Things We Learned From It
- The CrunchPad Is Now Called The JooJoo
You can ask questions until 9:00 AM ET, in three ways:
- Leave a question in the comments below
- Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)
- Send an email to [email protected]
We won’t have time to get to all questions, but we’ll pick a few we think everyone else might be interested in.
Thanks for participating!
