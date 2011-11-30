You Aren't The Only One Annoyed By This Infuriating Tweak In Google Search

We weren’t imagining things: the Twitterverse is just as peeved about this tiny tweak in Google search as we are.



Before the Google News redesign, you could jump straight to a search in Google News after typing in a search request. Now, when you jump to Google News, it clears out your search bar and you have to re-enter your search request.

It’s annoying and it’s nit picky, but it legitimately slows a lot of people down. One commenter pointed out that you can click on the “news” tab on the left rail and it will have the same effect clicking the top tab used to have before the change.

But hey, at least you can do a barrel roll.

