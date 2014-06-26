You Are More Likely To Be Bitten By Luis Suarez Than A Shark

Luis Suarez of Uruguay reacts during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group D match between Italy and Uruguay at Estadio das Dunas on June 24, 2014 in Natal, Brazil (Photo: Getty Images)

The New Statesman has done some (admittedly rough) math to produce these statistics, which show an opponent has more chance of being bitten by Uruguay and Liverpool forward Luis Suarez, than by a shark.

Suarez has been accused of biting opposition players in the past, and most-recently has been seen sinking his teeth into Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup game on 24 June.

According to The New Statesman’s Ian Steadman — who used statistics from Wikipedia — Suarez has played around 6,160 opponents over the course of his career.

He has been accused of biting three players over the course of that career, which, according to the New Statesman, shows anyone playing against Suarez has an approximate one in 2,000 chance of being bitten.

This compares with:

A one in 3.7 million chance of being bitten by a shark

A one in 10,000 chance of being struck by lightening

a one in 76,000 chance of being killed by a wasp, bee or hornet

A one in 700,000 chance of being his by an asteroid

It goes without saying, but take this with a grain of salt, and remember its just a bit of fun — obviously these things aren’t directly comparable.

There’s more here.

