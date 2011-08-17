Watch Lady Gaga Get Groped By Her "Male Alter Ego" In The Video For “Yoü and I”

youtube.com



Lady Gaga released her new music video for “Yoü and I” via her 1,000th tweet (and PerezHilton.com) Tuesday afternoon.Surprise — it’s bizarre. Even for Gaga.

In addition to cameos from “her male alter ego, Jo Calderone,” there’s a wedding, a creepy ice cream truck in the middle of a field, and dancing in a horse stable.

Oh, and mermaid sex.

Gaga’s tweet read, “You must love all + every part of me, as must I, for this complex + incomprehensible force to be true.”

Fine. But Gaga needs to remember there’s a difference between thought-provoking and attention-getting. Unless we’re missing the social metaphor hidden in mermaid sex.

(By the way, we’re kind of surprised Gaga’s doing anything with this song — didn’t seem like she had plans for it when she let Haley Reinhart sing it on “American Idol” in May.)

Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

