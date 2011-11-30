Now Guests At ANOTHER New York Hotel Are Going Full Frontal

When the trendy Standard Hotel opened above the High Line a few years back, it immediately became known as the “Naked Hotel” thanks to exhibitionist guests who used the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows to give passers-by a peep show.



The naked frenzy above the Meatpacking District’s popular park may have waned, but according to the Wall Street Journal, midtown’s new Yotel is now facing a similar streak.

The problem’s worse at the Yotel, however, because instead of showing themselves off to European tourists strolling along the High Line, guests are baring it all for residents of Manhattan Plaza, an affordable-housing complex directly across the street.

“I have a child and one day a male guest was full frontal,” one longtime resident, an artist, told the WSJ.

Unlike the Standard, which played up the sex factor, the Yotel is trying to put the kibosh on the trend before it becomes a real problem with the neighbours. “YOTEL New York is committed to being a good neighbour and we are taking these issues seriously,” Geoffrey Mills, managing director for Yotel New York, said in a statement to the WSJ.

Want to see how big those Yotel windows really are?

