Now Guests At ANOTHER New York Hotel Are Going Full Frontal

When the trendy Standard Hotel opened above the High Line a few years back, it immediately became known as the “Naked Hotel” thanks to exhibitionist guests who used the hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows to give passers-by a peep show.
The naked frenzy above the Meatpacking District’s popular park may have waned, but according to the Wall Street Journal, midtown’s new Yotel is now facing a similar streak.
The problem’s worse at the Yotel, however, because instead of showing themselves off to European tourists strolling along the High Line, guests are baring it all for residents of Manhattan Plaza, an affordable-housing complex directly across the street.
“I have a child and one day a male guest was full frontal,” one longtime resident, an artist, told the WSJ.
Unlike the Standard, which played up the sex factor, the Yotel is trying to put the kibosh on the trend before it becomes a real problem with the neighbours. “YOTEL New York is committed to being a good neighbour and we are taking these issues seriously,” Geoffrey Mills, managing director for Yotel New York, said in a statement to the WSJ.
Want to see how big those Yotel windows really are?
Check-in at the Yotel is totally automated; guests receive their keys after checking in on a computer.
One of the Yotel's quirkiest amenities, the Yobot, stores guests' luggage in compartments while they check into their rooms.
He wasn't feeling well.
This set of elevators takes visitors straight to Floor Four, where all the action is. Another set takes guests to their rooms.
Floor Four is the hotel's entertainment centre, with bars, a huge terrace, a Japanese-style restaurant, and entertainment pods.
Yotel's patio view is absolutely stunning during sunset, and there are plenty of places to sit and enjoy drinks on the rooftop.
