Soon, There Will Be Smart Phones With Screens On Both The Front AND The Back

Ever wished your phone had more screens?



The YotaPhone is perfectly suited to grant that wish, and this morning product development company Symphony Teleca announced that they’ll be partnering with the company that makes the device.

We’re pretty sceptical that it will ever catch on.

One side is a customary Android phone with an HD display, and the other side offers up an always-on e-ink screen for displaying other things, like the time or whatever book you’re currently reading.

The phone will debut at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

Check out Engadget’s hands-on video with the YotaPhone below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

