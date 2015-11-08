This app transforms selfies and memes into funky t-shirts

Yoshirt Martian socks from Yoshirt.

Want rainbow tube socks covered in alien emojis? There’s an app for that.

With the Yoshirt mobile app, you can completely customise clothing with memes, selfies, and artwork.

Most custom clothing companies have limited options, allowing users to choose from a few colours or place a photo in the center of a shirt.

But Yoshirt, allows you to completely manipulate your design, placing an emoji in the armpit if you so desire.

Here’s how Yoshirt takes ultra-custom designs from your phone to your doorstep.

First, download the app from the iTunes Store. Yoshirt The Yoshirt app. Once you login, you can add background colours, and place emojis, photos, or illustrations anywhere on your clothing (a t-shirt, in this case). Yoshirt A blank canvas. Then go ahead and order it. Screenshot/Leanna Garfield With shipping, a custom Yoshirt costs $32.95. Yoshirt immediately receives the order, and starts to print the design on paper. The company's massive printer uses special inks that won't fade. Yoshirt Usually, when factories make custom clothing, the fabric needs to go to multiple printers. But the Yoshirt team developed a way to transform every design into a file that one printer can read -- which lowers the price. Yoshirt Each panel of the garment is then cut by hand. Yoshirt And transferred to the fabric. Yoshirt Next, workers align and prep the garment for sewing. Yoshirt They sew each piece of the fabric, making sure it looks exactly like the design in the app. Lastly, they attach a YoShirt label. Yoshirt And voilá, it arrives at your doorstep in five days. Yoshirt If you don't want to make your own shirt, you can also choose a ready-made design. This month, Yoshirt began partnering with independent designers, like the graffiti artist EWOK. And social media celebs, like Vine star CodyKo. Yoshirt Cody Ko, a popular Vine comic. But with a custom design, you can really make it your own. A sub-owl-snake creation. A Yoshirt creation.

