York Capital's James Dinan: The Chances Of A Double-Dip Recession Just Jumped At Least 10-Fold

James Dinan, who runs York Capital says the chances of a double-dip recession just jumped from 2-3% to 20-25%.



So the chance of a double-dip is much greater, but still not alarmingly high.

Dinan explained two reasons why he’s concerned to Forbes:

Everyone is nervous about theeconomy: the situation in Germany, China is slowing down, inflation might be an issue there

Hedge funds went to cash in May and the markets haven’t bounced back yet

His main point is that there is less “mojo” out there.

