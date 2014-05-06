Little-Known Royals Player Is The Hardest Throwing Starting Pitcher In MLB History

Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals is a 22-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic who has made just eight career starts.

But Ventura already has the distinction of being the hardest-throwing starting pitcher in Major League Baseball history when he recently had a fastball clocked at 102.9 mph.

There have been relief pitchers who have thrown harder. In 2010, Reds pitcher Aroldis Chapman threw a pitch measured at 105.1 mph by baseball’s PITCHf/x system.

Amazingly, Ventura eclipsed 102 mph with his 93rd pitch of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.



The stadium’s radar measured the speed at 101 mph. However, the PITCHf/x system is considered more accurate.

Maybe the most amazing aspect of this is that, like Pedro Martinez, Yordano is not very big, measuring just 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds. Yet, he leads MLB with an average fastball velocity of 96.0 mph.

There is also the idea that many starting pitchers throw harder later in the season, suggesting we may not have seen the best Yordano has to offer.

There have also been other cases in which starting pitchers have been measured throwing harder outside of actual games. However, the accuracy of those measurements are questionable.

