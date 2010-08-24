Disney's Bonnie Jean Hoxie's Boyfriend Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading

Bonnie Jean Hoxie, Yonni’s girlfriend

Yonni Sebbag, who hatched a very dumb plan with his girlfriend, a former executive assistant at Disney, to give hedge funds inside information, just pleaded guilty to insider trading, according to the Wall Street Journal.From the WSJ:



“Mr. Sebbag has come forward and admitted full responsibility for his conduct,” Mr. Kartagener said. “I think the foundation of this guilty plea is a fair basis to go forward and ultimately resolve this matter.”

At the time, it was pretty clear from their communications that the pair didn’t really know what they were doing. Yonni didn’t know how much money to ask for in exchange for the information, and Bonnie didn’t know exactly when she’d be able to get it.

So Yonni asked for a measly $15,000 and Bonnie winged it. It would have been sad, but their clumsy naivete made their crime exciting, instead of sad.

The pair worked on their insider trading plan using very Disney cartoon-like imagery. Like:

“Get things moving with all the powers you have,” he told her.

“What would you suggest I do,” she replied. “If I could wave my magic wand and give you what you want – I would. However, since that is not going to happen I suggest you call on you inner Buddhist – and CHILL the f’ out.”

Bonnie also wanted a couple of new pairs of shoes and a new purse, kind of like Cinderella.

Sadly her dreams crumbled. The hedge fund she and Yonni thought they were conspiring with (one of the 20 hedge funds the pair sent letters to) turned out to be the FBI.

And now their naivete might help them get lesser sentences in jail. Sebbag is facing 27-33 months in jail, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Further details on Hoxie’s case still aren’t known, says the Wall Street Journal.

