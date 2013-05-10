South Korean News Agency Denies Accusations It Created 'Worst Photoshop Ever' Of Obama

Yonhap, a major South Korean news agency, has issued a statement denying claims it Photoshopped a photo of ROK President Park Geun-hye and U.S. President Barack Obama.



“Some foreign online media outlets have raised suspicions regarding the authenticity of the image,” Yonhap writes, “but the photo was not an attempt to “Photoshop” two clearly different images.”

A number of US outlets had picked up on the strange caption for a composite photo used to accompany a story about Park’s meeting with Obama.

The photo has since been removed from the story, but here it is with its original caption:

The Atlantic Wire said it proved that South Korea was “worse at Photoshop” than North Korea, while Gizmodo called it “the Worst Photoshop Ever”.

Yonhap says that the composite photo was not a “Photoshop”, but that it had simply made a mistake with the captioning.

According to Yonhap, the caption should read, “This composite file photo shows South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.