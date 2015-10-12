This YouTuber's mind-blowing cakes look nothing like baked goods

Madison Malone Kircher
How to cake itYouTube

This might look like a grilled cheese sandwich, but it’s actually a cake.

That’s right. It’s dessert, not lunch.

The cake was made by Yolanda Gampp, the culinary mastermind behind the YouTube series “How To Cake It.” Her baked goods will make you do a double take — they’re all created to look exactly like other things. One even looks exactly like a jar of Vegemite.

She’s got 600,000 followers, but her videos regularly rack up over a millions views. People just can’t seem to get enough of Gampp’s work.

Check out 13 of our favourites. Warning, they might make you hungry.

While these mini macaroni and cheeses might look savoury, they're actually orange velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. Gampp used white chocolate shavings to create the appearance of grated cheese.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

Different shades of green food colouring make this watermelon cake look totally realistic. The chocolate 'seeds' look delicious.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

Gampp used slices of pound cake and white chocolate instead of bread and cheese for this sandwich.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

The secret to this perfectly browned pizza cake crust? Gampp uses a chef's torch to burn the 'dough.'

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

Australian Vegemite, a spread made from leftover brewer's yeast, is a a bit of an acquired taste. Gampp's cake version has a surprise inside.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

When you cut into the cake, you'll see the colours of the Australian flag.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

For this Oktoberfest-inspired dessert, Gampp used coconut as a stand in for sauerkraut.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

Buttercream frosting makes a convincing stand-in for cream cheese on these bagel cakes.

YoutTube

Source: How To Cake It

These cereal bowl cakes are made to have real milk poured over them so they will taste extra moist.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

She gets inspiration from sweet food, too. These look like ice cream sundaes, but they're cakes.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

This ice cream cone cake is massive.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

Not all her cakes look like food. These prayer-hands-worthy emoji cakes are a good example.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

But they're still equally impressive. 'Despicable Me' fans will appreciate this minion dessert.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

And Gampp's latest creation might be her weirdest -- an almost too realistic brain cake.

YouTube

Source: How To Cake It

