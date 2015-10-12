This YouTuber's mind-blowing cakes look nothing like baked goods

This might look like a grilled cheese sandwich, but it’s actually a cake.
That’s right. It’s dessert, not lunch.
The cake was made by Yolanda Gampp, the culinary mastermind behind the YouTube series “How To Cake It.” Her baked goods will make you do a double take — they’re all created to look exactly like other things. One even looks exactly like a jar of Vegemite.
She’s got 600,000 followers, but her videos regularly rack up over a millions views. People just can’t seem to get enough of Gampp’s work.
Check out 13 of our favourites. Warning, they might make you hungry.
While these mini macaroni and cheeses might look savoury, they're actually orange velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. Gampp used white chocolate shavings to create the appearance of grated cheese.
Different shades of green food colouring make this watermelon cake look totally realistic. The chocolate 'seeds' look delicious.
The secret to this perfectly browned pizza cake crust? Gampp uses a chef's torch to burn the 'dough.'
Australian Vegemite, a spread made from leftover brewer's yeast, is a a bit of an acquired taste. Gampp's cake version has a surprise inside.
