This YouTuber's mind-blowing cakes look nothing like baked goods

This might look like a grilled cheese sandwich, but it’s actually a cake.

That’s right. It’s dessert, not lunch.

The cake was made by Yolanda Gampp, the culinary mastermind behind the YouTube series “How To Cake It.” Her baked goods will make you do a double take — they’re all created to look exactly like other things. One even looks exactly like a jar of Vegemite.

She’s got 600,000 followers, but her videos regularly rack up over a millions views. People just can’t seem to get enough of Gampp’s work.

Check out 13 of our favourites. Warning, they might make you hungry.

