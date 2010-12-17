Four Chinese IPOs Making Investment Bankers Extremely Happy

It’s a good time to be a growing media company in China… Or more accurately, it’s a good time to be an investment banker with Chinese media companies as clients.



Over the past two weeks, there have been four significant Chinese media IPOs listed on US exchanges. Two of them are off to an incredible start. The other two look like complete duds from the moment they began trading.

The Chinese media and entertainment industry is at an interesting juncture. On the bullish side of the argument, there is an incredible ongoing population shift in which many rural citizens are moving to large cities to find work and a better life. As the standard of living increases for the country as a whole, demand for information and entertainment will likely continue to grow.

While the population trends are largely bullish for this industry, we have been largely bearish on China securities as the country grapples with widespread inflation and potentially overheated growth dynamics. If China’s economic growth begins to stall, it will have an effect on the entire global economy. We’re already seeing cracks in bullish trends which have previously been inspired by China domestic growth.

So with this turbulent background, let’s take a look at the newest IPOs and begin to develop a trading plan for opportunities that may arise…

Youku.com Inc. (YOKU)

Youku.com is the market leader when it comes to Chinese internet video. You could consider this company the “Netflix of China” as the company is in the same industry – and also enjoys a tremendous growth trajectory. By September of this year, Youku has grown its traffic to an estimated 203 million unique visitors per month and traffic continues to increase.

The company has built a substantial library of content with 2,200 movies, 1,250 Television titles, and about 231,000 hours of “professionally produced” video content. Of course, the company is limited in what content can be distributed because of Chinese censorship laws, but the heavy traffic shows that Youku content is at least competitive and appealing to viewers.While Netflix receives most of its revenue from subscription fees, Youku currently generates the majority of its revenue through advertising. The company currently has about 340 advertising relationships (up from 230 last year) and has seen revenues increase steadily over the last several quarters.

Management has noted the goal of “diversifying revenue streams” which could imply that the company is considering moving towards the subscription model sometime soon. Since Youku is still operating at a loss, it is important for the company to find additional revenue streams to leverage its viewer-ship and begin to show shareholders a profit.

The YOKU IPO was peddled primarily by Goldman Sachs who (along with a couple of secondary underwriters) pulled down a cool $14.2 million for getting the deal done. The company itself received roughly $187 million which it intends to use to build out its infrastructure and potentially licence new content.

Traders were very excited to get their hands on this China growth company. The deal originally priced at $12.80 per share, but by the close of the first day of trading, shares had reached $33.44. A stock that can generate a 161% return in the first day is certainly worth keeping on the radar from a trading perspective. The action is beginning to cool down a bit, and it would be healthy for YOKU to consolidate its gains a bit from here.

From an investing standpoint, I wouldn’t get anywhere close to owning YOKU. The company continues to post losses quarter after quarter, and with the premium price after the IPO, one has to look very far down the road to justify the price.

But from a trading perspective, YOKU looks very interesting. The stock is obviously white hot right now and will likely cool its heels. But if we begin to see an optimistic attitude for Emerging Market media stocks in the next few weeks, YOKU will likely be one of the “go-to” names for institutional investors.

Since there are only a limited number of shares available (and demand could be robust) nimble traders could pick up shares after a consolidation with a tight stop and a clear path for speculative gains.

Oh, and once the quiet period is over you can bet your last dollar that GS will issue a positive research report. There’s a good chance they recommend this stock to all of their buddies as well – part of the new issue politics on Wall Street.