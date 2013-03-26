Yoko Ono Tweets Photo Of John Lennon's Bloody Glasses In Moving Gun Control PSA

To celebrate what would be her and John Lennon’s 44th wedding anniversary last week, Yoko Ono tweeted out a photo of the murdered singer’s bloodied glasses to promote gun control laws.



The text reads: “Over 1,057,000 people have been killed by guns in the USA since John Lennon was shot and killed on 8 Dec 1980.”

Barack Obama retweeted the image.

TwitterHere’s Ono’s gun control PSA:

