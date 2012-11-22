Yoko Ono's Designing A Menswear Line Inspired By John Lennon

Photo: Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Japanese artist Yoko Ono has collaborated with Opening Ceremony to design a menswear collection inspired by her late husband, John Lennon.A collection of drawings created as a wedding present for Beatles singer John Lennon in 1969 entitled “Fashions for Men” has inspired Yoko Ono’s quirky foray into menswear design.



Concept store Opening Ceremony, which recently launched in London’s Covent Garden, will stock the 18-piece collection of from November 30. Highlights include suit trousers with a hand silhouette sewn over the crotch (approx £210), a jumper with eyelets cut out around the nipples and a battery-operated lightbulb bra which can be worn underneath said top (£160).

Liverpool-born Lennon and Ono collaborated together on an album just weeks before he was assassinated in 1980. “I was inspired to create ‘Fashions for Men’ amazed at how my man was looking so great. I felt it was a pity if we could not make clothes emphasising his very sexy bod,” Yoko told WWD .

She rather un-modestly continues: “So, I made this whole series with love for his hot bod and gave it to him as a wedding present. You can imagine how he went wild and fell in love with me even more.”

Each piece from the collection, which also includes hoodies (around £50) and two styles of boots has a run of just 52 items. A softcover book comprised of Ono’s drawings accompanies the collection, as well as sweatshirts and posters decorated with her sketches.

“We loved the idea of sort of celebrating the holidays with Yoko with this collection” said Opening Ceremony co-founder Carol Lim, while fellow founder Humberto Leon explained: “I think she just fell in love with John’s body and wanted to show off all of the parts of his body that she loved. There’s something so beautiful about that sentiment. And we’ve realised these designs in pretty actual terms of how she drew them.”

