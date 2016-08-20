World's best race walker amazingly stays in race despite suffering 'intestinal problems' mid-race and passing out

Yohan Diniz of France suffered a cruel fate in the 50km race walk at the Rio Olympics, but somehow found the strength to keep going and finish the race.

Diniz, the world record-holder in the 50km event, suffered intense “intestinal problems” early in the race and later was forced to stop multiple times, including once where it appeared that he passed out. And yet, each time, Diniz kept going.

Diniz didn’t win a medal, but it was a courageous effort.

Things started early when Diniz jumped out to an early lead. However, cameras zoomed in on his legs and it appeared that he was suffering from diarrhoea, or as the announcers called it, “intestinal problems,” something that is not unheard of in long-distance events.

Diniz even went so far as to shove a sponge down his shorts.

Still, Diniz seemed to be cruising, building a huge lead about 2 hours into the 3.5-hour race.

But then trouble struck.

Diniz was forced to stop. The announcers speculated that he would not be able to continue. It would be a terrible result for Diniz who competed in this event in both 2008 and 2012 and failed to finish both times.

Amazingly, he kept going, thanks to the encouragement of Canadian Evan Dunfee who urged Diniz to keep going.

However, Diniz’s lead was gone.

But then Diniz passed out in what was a scary scene.

Race workers reached Diniz, giving him water and ice.

Incredibly, he kept going after this!

It wouldn’t be easy though. Diniz stopped several more times.

And yet, other race walkers continued to encourage him to keep going.

The last time NBC showed Diniz, he was literally walking on the side of the course, but he had not given up.

