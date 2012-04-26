Meet The Girl Who Was Falsely Accused Of Spilling Yogurt On President Obama

Yogurt girl.

Photo: Morning Joe/screenshot

Yesterday morning, Kolbi Zerbest was just your average sorority girl at the University of Colorado.Yesterday afternoon, Kolbi Zerbest’s life changed.



She spilled yogurt on President Obama.

Or did she?

Kolbi Zerbest — better known as Yogurt Girl — appeared on “Morning Joe” today to straighten out all the rumours. Yes, yogurt did spill on President Obama. But no, it was not her fault.

She explained what went down — she and two of her sorority sisters went to get “kind of like blended fruit with granola, kind of like a parfait.” The Secret Service asked everyone holding food or drink to put it on the ground, so that nothing would get thrown at the President.

Then came President Obama to shake the crowd’s hands. Just then, a paparazzo photographer came up behind Kolbi Zerbest and kicked the cup forward. Onto the President’s pants.

“Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist then made yogurt into a verb, noting how Kolbi has been falsely accused in the “yogurting” of the President of the United States.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

According to a pool report, Obama said: “Getting yogurt on the President — you’ve got a story to tell.”

Here’s Obama, post yogurt attack:

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Oh, and then he also snapped this photo with a student at a dive bar called “The Sink.” He ordered a pizza.

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

