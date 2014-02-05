Russia Won't Allow Chobani Yogurt At The Sochi Olympics

NY senator calls on Russian government to allow yogurt delivery to Olympic athletes in Sochi

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York is calling on the Russian government to allow Chobani Greek yogurt to be delivered to Sochi (SOH’-chee) for U.S. Olympic athletes and NBC Studios employees.

Schumer said Tuesday that a shipment of Chobani yogurt is being held up at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey because of “unattainable” Russian Customs certifications. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has requested that Russia approve a USDA safety certificate for the yogurt, but Schumer said Russia still won’t allow the shipment.

Chobani, based in upstate New York, is an official sponsor of the U.S. Olympic team. Schumer said the yogurt will be eaten only by U.S. citizens in Sochi.

A call to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s press office wasn’t immediately returned.

